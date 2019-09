Idina is in Toronto at TIFF promoting her new film “Uncut Gems” which also stars Adam Sandler and The Weeknd.

ET Canada caught up with the Idina who let fans know that Elsa’s next big hits are titled “Unto the Unknown” and the other “Show Yourself.”

“Frozen 2” will be “bigger and even more epic” than the first, according to co-director Chris Buck.

“Frozen 2” opens in theatres Friday, Nov. 22.