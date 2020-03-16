Idris Elba Says That He Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Late Monday afternoon, the actor made the announcement on Twitter that he feels ok, but did test positive for COVID-19!

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Elba’s tweet shows him totally calm explaining that he was tested because he was exposed to someone who did have the virus.

The message ends with Idris saying, “Stay home people and be pragmatic,” “I will keep you updated on how I’m doing No panic.”

Elba is the latest celebrity to publicly announce that he has the coronavirus. Last week Tom Hanks announced to the world that he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the illness while on a trip in Australia, where they are currently in isolation.

Other celebrities who announced they contracted COVID-19 include Matthew Broderick’s sister Janet and “Quantum of Solace” Bond girl Olga Kurylenko.