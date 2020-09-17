If American’s Register To Vote, Samuel L. Jackson Will Offer Them Lessons In Swearing!

Many celebrities have been using their platform to encourage fellow Americans to vote. Samuel L. Jackson is offering an incentive if they do so. He’s offering up swearing lessons if at least 25,000 people register to vote on his headcount.org website.

Jackson is well-known for being a “profanity expert” holding the record for the most swears in a film at an astounding 301 words.

He made the announcement official on Monday and since then, the number of people registered to vote on the page has surpassed 25,000!

A true man of his word, Jackson delivered this little video on social media: