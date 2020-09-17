Listen Live

If Americans Register To Vote, Samuel L. Jackson Will Offer Them Lessons In Swearing!

F***ing Awesome!

By Dirt/Divas, Kool Celebrities

Many celebrities have been using their platform to encourage fellow Americans to vote. Samuel L. Jackson is offering an incentive if they do so. He’s offering up swearing lessons if at least 25,000 people register to vote on his headcount.org website.

Jackson is well-known for being a “profanity expert” holding the record for the most swears in a film at an astounding 301 words.

He made the announcement official on Monday and since then, the number of people registered to vote on the page has surpassed 25,000!

A true man of his word, Jackson delivered this little video on social media:

 

Related posts

Amazing! VR Expert Brings Roman Emperors to “Life”

Here’s How You Go Enjoy TIFF This Year

A Cat is in the Running to be New Zealander of the Year!

Mulan will be Released on Disney+ But it Will Cost You Extra

Kristen Stewart Will Play Princess Diana In New Movie

Watch: Videos of Stars Singing Together, Apart

WATCH: Emilia Clarke Reads Poem for International Nurses Day

New “If the World Was Ending” in Support of Doctor’s Without Borders

The Shows Must Go On: A Birthday Concert!