If The 1800’s Had Social Media, According To Scrubs Star Zach Braff

Dear Friends, Last year I partnered with @adobestudents to host the #moviepostermovie contest for college students across the country to design a movie poster. Behold the winner by a talented young gal named Sam West @_swest from Boston University. I wrote and directed a short film inspired by her design that will “drop” (as the kids say) on Tuesday. Congrats to Sam! Can’t wait to show you the movie.