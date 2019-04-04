Listen Live

If The 1800’s Had Social Media, According To Scrubs Star Zach Braff

It Even Stars That Guy From The Fyre Fest Doc, Who Was Willing To Take A BIG One For The Festival.

Zach Braff directed a movie short that spawned from a poster contest he held.

So back in 2018, the Scrubs star had a movie poster contest and in the end he wrote and directed the short film based on the winning poster.

