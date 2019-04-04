If The 1800’s Had Social Media, According To Scrubs Star Zach Braff
It Even Stars That Guy From The Fyre Fest Doc, Who Was Willing To Take A BIG One For The Festival.
Zach Braff directed a movie short that spawned from a poster contest he held.
So back in 2018, the Scrubs star had a movie poster contest and in the end he wrote and directed the short film based on the winning poster.
Dear Friends, Last year I partnered with @adobestudents to host the #moviepostermovie contest for college students across the country to design a movie poster. Behold the winner by a talented young gal named Sam West @_swest from Boston University. I wrote and directed a short film inspired by her design that will “drop” (as the kids say) on Tuesday. Congrats to Sam! Can’t wait to show you the movie.
The short even stars Fyre Festival meme star, Andy King! So you know this movie is serious!
It also stars Alicia Silverstone and Florence Pugh. Enjoy!