IF YOU HAD A TIME MACHINE, WOULD YOU VISIT THE FUTURE OR THE PAST?

If time travel was possible, what would you rather do? Visit the future after all this nonsense is over, or opt for simpler times and visit the past?

An online survey asked 4,000 people, and the most popular choice across all age groups was the past.

65% of people who answered said they’d rather travel back in time. Only 35% would rather see what the future holds.

Young people were much more likely to say they’d travel to the future though. 47% of people under 25 said they’d check out the future, compared to less than a third of people over 50.