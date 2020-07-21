If You Have Long Thumbs, You Probably Suck At This!

A study in Denmark found that if you have really LONG thumbs, you might be worse at TEXTING than the average person.

Researchers tracked how fast people could hit targets on a smartphone, and how many mistakes they made. And they found that how fat your thumbs are doesn’t matter much, but people with long thumbs tend to be worse at it.

12% of all the mistakes made in the study had to do with thumb length, specifically thumbs that were too long to reach certain parts of the screen quickly. It’s the length, not the thickness

And buying a bigger phone might not fix it. The study found it won’t necessarily solve anything, because how we hold our phones plays a big part. So people with long thumbs just have a disadvantage in general.

