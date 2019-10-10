If You Haven’t Watched All Of Breaking Bad… Here’s A Recap!

(THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR BREAKING BAD. GO WATCH THAT. IF YOU HAVEN’T I’M SORRY BUT I STILL CARE ABOUT YOU)

Oh man, it’s about to be a FANTASTIC weekend!

And no. It’s not because of Thanksgiving.

IT’S ALL BECAUSE EL CAMINO IS COMING OUT TOMORROW!

Yes, the Breaking Bad full length feature film releases on Netflix to stream.

The film follows Jesse Pinkman, post the finale of Breaking Bad.

Rather than have me talk about how amazing this show is, how incredible some of the cinematography is, or Bryan Cranton’s incredible performance… let’s have Jesse himself explain the ENTIRE series.

Aaron Paul was a guest star on Kimmel yesterday night and summed up the entire series excellently, and IN 2 1/2 Minutes.

YEAH, SCIENCE!

So awesome.