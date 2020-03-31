If You Wear Contact Lenses, Perhaps You Shouldn’t Right Now

According to experts, to reduce the spread of this virus, those who usually wear lenses should start to sport the frames – for now anyways.

If you wear glasses, you are less likely to touch your face, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, via CNN.

Face touching is one of the biggest ways viruses spread, including the Coronavirus…

Experts explain that, contact lens users not only touch their eyes to put in and remove their lens twice or more a day, they also touch their eyes and face much more than people who don’t wear contacts.

Glasses may also provide a tiny bit more protection from the virus from floating particles in the air…However, the risk of getting the virus through your eyes is low. Although experts say that the germs in the virus could cause pink eye.

Reports from China and around the world are showing that about 1% to 3% of people with COVID-19, also had conjunctivitis (pink eye.)

The message here- don’t touch your face….