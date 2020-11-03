If you Work Anymore Than 39 Hours A Week, You’re Putting Your Health at Risk!

New research from The Australian National University (ANU) has found that every human should have a work limit.

The research says a healthy workweek is no more than 39 hours instead of the 48-hour limit now.

A doctor on the research team says, “Long work hours erode a person’s mental and physical health because it leaves less time to eat well and look after themselves properly.”

For women, the healthy work limit was 34 hours per week once their other commitments were considered.

The healthy work limit for men was up to 47 hours a week generally because they spend much less time on care or domestic work than women.