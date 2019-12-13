If You’re Looking For A New Gig, Look Here!

Listen Live

This position just SCREAMS royalty.

By Host Blogs, Josh

If you’re in the market for a new gig and you’re a SOCIAL media fiend, look no further than… Buckingham PALACE?

The Queen and company are looking for a brand new Head of Digital Engagement. They’re looking to branch out digitally, and could use YOUR help!

You’ll have to apply before December 24th, but thankfully you could take home a salary of 60-65 THOUSAND U.S AND! You’ll get free lunch.

You can apply on Linkedin, right here.

Are you applying?

