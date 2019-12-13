If You’re Looking For A New Gig, Look Here!
This position just SCREAMS royalty.
If you’re in the market for a new gig and you’re a SOCIAL media fiend, look no further than… Buckingham PALACE?
The Queen and company are looking for a brand new Head of Digital Engagement. They’re looking to branch out digitally, and could use YOUR help!
You’ll have to apply before December 24th, but thankfully you could take home a salary of 60-65 THOUSAND U.S AND! You’ll get free lunch.
You can apply on Linkedin, right here.
Are you applying?