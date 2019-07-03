If you’re Looking To Lose Weight, These Are The Foods You Should Fill Up On!
Researchers at Quebec’s Laval University say that if you’re trying to lose weight- these are the foods you should eat.
According to the research and dietitian Dr Wendy Bazilian, the key to weight loss is filling up on water-rich fruits and vegetables (such as melon and cucumber), hot peppers, oatmeal, yoghurt, eggs, and avocados.
It’s summer, load up on Watermelon! it makes you feel full and its got a ton of water in it!