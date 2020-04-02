If You’re Thinking Of Using ZOOM: A Warning!

With COVID-19 keeping us all at home, ZOOM and FaceTime have been keeping us close!

A warning though! If you’re thinking of using ZOOM for a dance party, drinking get together, or even work, you could be putting your data at risk.

ZOOM has faced huge backlash in the past few weeks from security specialists, pointing out SERIOUS ISSUES WITH THE PLATFORM:

Zoom is also a privacy disaster https://t.co/OKY3J6rzQa The creepiest feature is attention tracking. If it's on, it reports to the host if a user clicks away from the Zoom window for 30 seconds. As we all know, your boss constantly watching your screen is a great way to work. — Arvind Narayanan (@random_walker) March 31, 2020

In case you weren’t caught up, here’s today’s story about them deceiving people into thinking it’s end-to-end encrypted when it’s not. https://t.co/PIYpJ8OfZF https://t.co/E469ef0nsF — DHH (@dhh) March 31, 2020

It’s also been found that ZOOM sends data from it’s users of the IOS app to Facebook for ad purposes, even if the user doesn’t have an ACCOUNT.

The company has come out and apologized about some of these issues with the platform but just keep it in mind if you’re thinking of hopping on to join club quarantine.