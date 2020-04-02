Listen Live

If You’re Thinking Of Using ZOOM: A Warning!

With COVID-19 keeping us all at home, ZOOM and FaceTime have been keeping us close! […]

By Josh

With COVID-19 keeping us all at home, ZOOM and FaceTime have been keeping us close!

A warning though! If you’re thinking of using ZOOM for a dance party, drinking get together, or even work, you could be putting your data at risk.

ZOOM has faced huge backlash in the past few weeks from security specialists, pointing out SERIOUS ISSUES WITH THE PLATFORM:

It’s also been found that ZOOM sends data from it’s users of the IOS app to Facebook for ad purposes, even if the user doesn’t have an ACCOUNT.

The company has come out and apologized about some of these issues with the platform but just keep it in mind if you’re thinking of hopping on to join club quarantine.

Related posts

TikTok Makes LOVE Happen, Even In A Quarantine!

Drake’s Baby Boy And Genetics: A Quick Confusing Lesson

Using Your Freezer A Lot? Here’s Ina Garten’s Go To Freezer Tips!