Ignoring Social Distancing Rules Might Mean You’re Psycho, Study Says

A new study being release in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science, found those who purposefully disregard social distancing measures may show signs of psychopathy.

For example, people who from the very start rejected advice to socially distance and engaged in behaviours like coughing, spitting and licking door handles in public have a high rate of “dark Traits.”

Prior research has suggested that those with strong “dark triad” traits (that’s narcissism, Machiavellianism and psychopathy) are “linked to health risk behaviour and health problems.”

Researchers surveyed 502 US adults during late March for the study, both assessing their personalities and gauging how well they were complying with recommended protocols like social distancing.

Most people in the survey were willing to act accordingly, but there were some that rejected advice. Those that ignored health advice, were categorized as “super-spreaders,” who were unwilling to protect themselves or others from the decease.

