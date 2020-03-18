IKEA IS CLOSING ALL STORES DUE TO COVID-19 IN CANADA

A press release issued this morning reads in part:

“we will temporarily close all stores across the country to support social distancing efforts and based on recommendations from local health authorities,” said Michael Ward, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA Canada.

Prior to this announcement this morning, IKEA was working in line with recommendations from local authorities, the retailer has already taken a number of preventative measures including closing its Restaurants, Bistros and Småland play areas and increasing the frequency of sanitization and cleaning in its locations.

Its 7,300 employees will be compensated with its comprehensive benefits package and paid leave policy.