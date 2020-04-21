IKEA Just Shared The Recipe For Their Famous Swedish Meatballs!

McDonald’s gave up their McMuffin Recipe, Disney has revealed many of their famous dishes also and even hotel chains are revealing their cookie recipes….

Ikea is up next with their Swedish Meatballs!

IKEA meatballs are usually served hot in the café or available as frozen balls in the Swedish Food Market.

Here’s hoping that these are easier to assemble than their furniture.

Ingredients: Meatballs

Makes 16 – 20

500 grams (or 17.6 ounces) ground beef

250 grams (or 8.8 ounces) ground pork

1 onion, finely chopped

1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)

100 grams (3½ ounces) breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 tablespoons of whole milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients: ‘Iconic’ Swedish Cream Sauce

Dash of oil

40 grams (3 tablespoons) butter

40 grams (3 tablespoons) plain flour

150 milliliters (⅔ cup) vegetable stock

150 milliliters (⅔ cup) beef stock

150 milliliters (⅔ cup)l thick double cream

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard Directions: