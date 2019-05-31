IKEA Recreates Famous TV Show Rooms And You Can Now Own Them!
Make Monica's Apartment, you apartment!
Ikea Recreated the Simpson’s Living Room And Monica’s apartment and you can buy all of it…
In their Ikea Real Life series, the brand has made three different spaces; a room for families- The Simpsons, a room for friends- Monica’s apartment , and a room for everyone- Joyce’s living room from Stranger Things!
And all products seen in the pictures are available to buy!
Check them out!
The Simpson’s Living Room
Joyce’s Living Room in Stranger Things