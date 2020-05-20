IKEA Released 6 Ways To Make A Fort!

IKEA continues to do its part to keep us from complete boredom. They first gave us their famous Swedish meatball and gravy recipe and now IKEA Russia created the fort design!

In typical IKEA style, instructions are simple, consisting only of images.

According to insider.com, each fort uses IKEA products as well as items that can be found at home, from blankets to books. While you can get all the products at IKEA, these can also be replaced with non-IKEA furnishings.