I’M A BARBIE GURL, STAYIN IN A BARBIE HOME

If you grew up LOVING barbies, I’ve got some fantastic news for you!

Mattel has paired up with AirBnb for a FULL ON, Barbie experience!

The “classic” Malibu Barbie home has been RECREATED in REAL life AND! You can stay there.

One lucky guest and three friends can have the sleepover y’all dreamed of as kids.

Guests will also receive a meet and greet with Jen Atkin, celeb hairstylists and hair makeovers!

You’ll also get fencing lessons from Ibtihaj Muhammad, the US Olympic fencer who became the first to EVER wear a hijab while competing! There’s tons of more things including a cooking lesson with Gina Clarke-Helm of Malibu Seaside chef.

Starting Oct.23 for just 60 dollars USD a night! You can find more details at airbnb.com/barbie!

Check out the incredible pics below!