Listen Live

I’M A BARBIE GURL, STAYIN IN A BARBIE HOME

Bring Ken with you!

By Host Blogs, Josh

If you grew up LOVING barbies, I’ve got some fantastic news for you!

Mattel has paired up with AirBnb for a FULL ON, Barbie experience!

The “classic” Malibu Barbie home has been RECREATED in REAL life AND! You can stay there.

One lucky guest and three friends can have the sleepover y’all dreamed of as kids.

Guests will also receive a meet and greet with Jen Atkin, celeb hairstylists and hair makeovers!

You’ll also get fencing lessons from Ibtihaj Muhammad, the US Olympic fencer who became the first to EVER wear a hijab while competing! There’s tons of more things including a cooking lesson with Gina Clarke-Helm of Malibu Seaside chef.

Starting Oct.23 for just 60 dollars USD a night! You can find more details at airbnb.com/barbie!

Check out the incredible pics below!

Barbie dreamhouse

A beautiful infinity pool! Photo courtesy of AirBnb

 

Barbie dreamhouse

A meditation room! Photo courtesy of AirBnb

 

Barbie dreamhouse

A BEAUTIFUL movie room! Photo courtesy of AirBnb

 

Barbie dreamhouse

The bedroom! Photo courtesy of AirBnb

 

Barbie dreamhouse

THE DREAM CLOSET! Photo courtesy of AirBnb

Related posts

You Won’t Believe What This App Recorded!

Shine Bright Like A Diamond… Inside Another Diamond?

If You Haven’t Watched All Of Breaking Bad… Here’s A Recap!