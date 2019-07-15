Important Water Safety Tips
Be Safe This Summer!
The summer of 2019 in Simcoe county is in full swing and our water ways and pools are ready to enjoy. We want you to be safe this summer, so its important to remember some simple water safety tips:
Never swim alone
Supervise children when they are swimming
Wear a life vest
Enter feet first
Avoid drains
Learn CPR
If you want to get more information about learning CPR, you can visit the St. John Ambulance site for a course being offered near you…
Remember these safety tips and have a wonderful and safe summer, for you and your family!