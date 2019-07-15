Important Water Safety Tips

The summer of 2019 in Simcoe county is in full swing and our water ways and pools are ready to enjoy. We want you to be safe this summer, so its important to remember some simple water safety tips:

Never swim alone

Supervise children when they are swimming

Wear a life vest

Enter feet first

Avoid drains

Learn CPR

If you want to get more information about learning CPR, you can visit the St. John Ambulance site for a course being offered near you…

Remember these safety tips and have a wonderful and safe summer, for you and your family!