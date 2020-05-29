Impulse Buys Are Down As More People Opted For Pick Up Services

Impulse items like gum, mint and chocolate bar sales are way down as more people get groceries delivered or pick them up curbside.

Sales of mints are down 30 percent from last year and gum sales are down 28 per cent.

Less people are shopping in stores, where those impulse items are -tempting you.

Just because mint and gum sales are down, doesn’t mean that people aren’t taking care of their oral health.

According to market researchers Nielsen, toothpaste and mouth wash sales are up 12 per cent and 13 per cent.

Also seeing a decline in sales are health snacks, down 19 per cent from last year, as less people need them working from home.

