In Celebration Of Justin Bieber’s Birthday, March 1st Has Been Proclaimed “National Hotel Slipper Day”

Justin Bieber turns 25 tomorrow, March 1st and to celebrate the day has been proclaimed “National Hotel Slipper Day” because JB loves hotel slippers.

It’s a well known fact that Justin loves his hotel slippers, having been photographed several times wear them outside of the hotel and even including them in his House of Drew Appeal line!

Hotels.com registered Bieber’s birthday as National Hotel Slipper Day through the for-profit National Day Archives.

The company said it wanted “to thank him for his passion over the years for rocking hotel slippers in any capacity and giving them a platform to shine.”