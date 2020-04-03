Ina Garten Has The PERFECT Quarantine Cocktail For YOU!
The Barefoot Contessa is my hero.
With most folks hanging out at home as a result of COVID-19, time is mearly a construct.
Meaning that happy hour can be 8 AM.
Take it from the LEGENDARY Ina Garten! She concocted up a recipe for a quarantine cocktail that you HONESTLY should make.
Especially if you’ve been having a long week.
Check it out below!
View this post on Instagram
It’s always cocktail hour in a crisis! Recipe on barefootcontessa.com #staysafe
Might be giving that one a try… LOL!