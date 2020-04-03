Listen Live

Ina Garten Has The PERFECT Quarantine Cocktail For YOU!

The Barefoot Contessa is my hero.

By Josh

With most folks hanging out at home as a result of COVID-19, time is mearly a construct.

Meaning that happy hour can be 8 AM.

Take it from the LEGENDARY Ina Garten! She concocted up a recipe for a quarantine cocktail that you HONESTLY should make.

Especially if you’ve been having a long week.

Check it out below!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

It’s always cocktail hour in a crisis! Recipe on barefootcontessa.com #staysafe

A post shared by Ina Garten (@inagarten) on

Might be giving that one a try… LOL!

Related posts

If You’re Thinking Of Using ZOOM: A Warning!

TikTok Makes LOVE Happen, Even In A Quarantine!

Drake’s Baby Boy And Genetics: A Quick Confusing Lesson