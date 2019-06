4pm

The Barrie Native Friendship Centre proudly presents Indigenous People’s Day Day Concert & Craft Market 1st Annual Nish Stravaganza.

Concert Healdiners: Logan Staat, Twin Flames, Ashunyung Singers, Metis Fiddler Quarter, Olivie Bousquet Metis Dancers, Jennifer Brunelle & Shawnwaters, Zee Shilling-Tabobondung, Theland Kicknosway. All performing on the Meridian Stage. Craft Market for shoppers as well.