Innisfil Farmers Market IS SET TO OPEN!

I feel like I’m starting to become a Farmer’s Market kind of person, because it seems like it’s the ONLY thing I write about here.

GOOD NEWS!

The Innisfil Farmer’s Market is set to REOPEN for the first time post-pandemic.

The market will take place on June 25 and 26th at the Tanger Outlets in their parking lot. The stalls should be up from 1PM until about 6PM.

Rules will be in effect to make sure that people stay safe whilst shopping so expect to wear a mask! Hand sanitizer will be given to folks who show up and there will be a limited number of people let in with their movements being guided by arrows.

Basically think grocery store but you’re buying direct from the supplier.

Are you going to swing by?