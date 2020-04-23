Listen Live

Innisfil Fire Has Been Dropping Off Chalk in Neighbourhoods

Communities are using it to share a safety message or thank essential workers

By Community Line

Have you found sidewalk chalk on your front step or driveway? It was likely from Innisfil Fire & Rescue Services.

Innisfil Firefighters were in Alcona on April 23rd.

They’re encouraging families to use #InnisfilFire and post a picture to your social media to share.

On April 17th some homes in Stroud had a special delivery.

On April 16th Gilford received some chalk.

Cookstown had a drop off on April 15th.

