Innisfil Fire Has Been Dropping Off Chalk in Neighbourhoods

Have you found sidewalk chalk on your front step or driveway? It was likely from Innisfil Fire & Rescue Services.

Did you find chalk in your driveway? Innisfil Fire wants you to put your creative skills to work and chalk one up for Fire safety!! Check out what some of our residence have been busy doing! #fireprevention #chalkoneupforfiresafety pic.twitter.com/4nylPZvgOl — Taylor McDougall (@TMcDougall53) April 16, 2020

Innisfil Firefighters were in Alcona on April 23rd.

Innisfil Fire & Rescue Services is dropping off some chalk today in Alcona. Share a safety message, or simply thank our emergency services workers. Watch for Innisfil Fire & Rescue Services this afternoon on: Garden Ave and Maclean St. #InnisfilFire #Chalkoneupforfiresafety pic.twitter.com/FPT7yMHtkg — Innisfil Fire (@Innisfil_FIRE) April 23, 2020

They’re encouraging families to use #InnisfilFire and post a picture to your social media to share.

Some nice weather for chalk deliveries happening this afternoon! 🎉Watch for us on Garden Ave., and Maclean St.! #chalkoneupforfiresafety #fireprevention #InnisfilFire pic.twitter.com/FAa1uoGiDK — Taylor McDougall (@TMcDougall53) April 23, 2020

On April 17th some homes in Stroud had a special delivery.

Innisfil Fire & Rescue Services are dropping off some chalk in Stroud today! Share a safety message or simply thank our emergency services workers. Watch for them in the afternoon: Shering Cres., Sunset Cres, Southview Ave, Richardson St, Lawrence Ave. #Chalkoneupforfiresafety pic.twitter.com/5FQFHow2DT — Innisfil Fire (@Innisfil_FIRE) April 17, 2020

On April 16th Gilford received some chalk.

Innisfil Fire & Rescue Services are dropping off some chalk in Gilford today! Share a safety message or simply thank our emergency services workers. Watch for them in the afternoon on: Parkway Dr., Golfview Dr., North Shore Dr., Vernor Dr. pic.twitter.com/L1VPvUkUE4 — Innisfil Fire (@Innisfil_FIRE) April 16, 2020

Cookstown had a drop off on April 15th.