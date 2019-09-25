Innisfil Shoe Tree

Today is National Tree Day

Trees, trees…and more trees! On #NationalTreeDay learn all about the trees of Ontario with our Tree Atlas: https://t.co/4iudwZL7ke 🌲🌳📖 pic.twitter.com/LptWvOYZ8i — Ontario MNRF (@ONresources) September 25, 2019

I grew up in Innisfil so seeing the ‘Shoe Tree’ on Lockhart Road just east of Yonge St. has just been a typical sight. Shoes have literally been attached to this tree as long as I can remember.

One tree actually became so full of shoes that people began putting them another tree.

Springwater was once home to a landmark ‘Shoe Tree’ off Crosslands Road. It was an 80 year old Maple that unfortunately had to be cut down in 2017. Over 1.2 tonnes of shoes were removed before the Springwater Shoe Tree came down.

Today we show love and appreciation for natures beautiful trees. For many communities they’re landmarks and for Provincial Parks they are attractions during the Fall Season.