Innisfil World Maternal Mental Health Awareness Walk – 2019

Hosted by Serenity Wellness Group

Join us May 1st for the Second Annual Maternal Mental Health Awareness Walk.

Meet next to the playground at Innisfil Beach Park.

9:30am – Walk begins

10:30am – Prizes (so many great prizes)

This is a free family walk to bring awareness to Maternal Mental Health.

For more information click HERE.