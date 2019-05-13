Instagram Has Gone “Like-less”

The Instagram App has recently launched a test for some Canadian users that doesn’t allow us to see how many “likes” are on images and the number of views on a video post has also been removed.

Rather than displaying that “you and 500 others” have “liked” the above post by The Rock, it simply says “and others.” This is fueled by a mental health initiative by Instagram to take the focus away from a post’s popularity. For some Instagram users, not having enough “likes” could lead to anxiety, stress and the feeling of pressure.

Taking the number of “likes” away adds a more carefree approach to Instagram posting. Nobody should be judging ones self-worth by “likes” on social media. Other social media platforms will likely experiment with this testing in the future as well.

Full story here