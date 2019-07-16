Instagram Will Now Warn You If You’re About To Leave A Mean Comment!

Do people who write mean things of social media not realize what they’re doing? Perhaps, but there are trolls out there that are intentionally posting mean things.

Instagram just announced a new plan to cut down on bullying. They’re going to recognize when you’re writing something MEAN and let you know.

They’re starting to roll out a new AI feature that analyzes the comment you’re about to post and lets you know, “Hey, this isn’t very nice.”

In the example they shared, someone wrote a comment saying, “You are so ugly and stupid” and Instagram responded, “Are you sure you want to post this?”

Instagram is also planning another feature to try to make their social network less toxic by letting you mute comments from different users without those users getting notifications they were muted.

more