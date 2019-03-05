Listen Live

International Women’s Day March 8th- What’s Happening This Friday In Barrie!

By Dale & Charlie In The Community

This Friday is International Women’s Day!

This is a day to raise awareness against bias, to continue to fight for equality and celebrate women’s achievements around the world!

This year’s theme is #BalanceForBetter!  The Women & Children’s Shelter of Barrie invite you to a day filled with meaningful events…

Flag Raising at Barrie City Hall beginning at 9:30Am.

Empowerment Luncheon @ 11:45am

Tickets are still available for this event with special guest speaker, Lawyer, advocate and life coach Leanne Townsend! Tickets are $50 and are available at  www.barrie.snapd.com

Rally & March @ 4:30pm

Beginning at Barrie City Hall women and men will march together through the streets of Barrie!  For additional information on March 8th events

Click here

