Introducing, Pop-Tarts Ice Cream Bars

TAKE MY MONEY!

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

Shut the front door!! Childhood flashbacks are flooding in like a tidal wave of pop-tarts before getting on the School bus.

Who am I kidding? It was my breakfast in college too!

Remember getting home from School and just as Saved By the Bell was coming on at 4:00pm you needed a snack before dinner? Pop-Tarts to the rescue!

Good Humor knows a thing or two about ice cream and ice cream bars. Pop-Tarts ice cream bars will be similar to the popular pink strawberry shortcake bars. Just look at that crunchy goodness on the outside.

So far they’re in the United States only, HOW COME T’HEY GET ALL THE GOOD SNACKS?

Speaking of which, have you seen these???

