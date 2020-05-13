Introducing, Pop-Tarts Ice Cream Bars

Shut the front door!! Childhood flashbacks are flooding in like a tidal wave of pop-tarts before getting on the School bus.

Who am I kidding? It was my breakfast in college too!

Remember getting home from School and just as Saved By the Bell was coming on at 4:00pm you needed a snack before dinner? Pop-Tarts to the rescue!

Good Humor knows a thing or two about ice cream and ice cream bars. Pop-Tarts ice cream bars will be similar to the popular pink strawberry shortcake bars. Just look at that crunchy goodness on the outside.

We teamed up with @PopTartsUS to finally end the age-old Pop-Tarts debate: toasted vs. untoasted. The answer? FROZEN! pic.twitter.com/wHb4FyTu2H — Good Humor (@GoodHumor) May 6, 2020

So far they’re in the United States only, HOW COME T’HEY GET ALL THE GOOD SNACKS?

Speaking of which, have you seen these???