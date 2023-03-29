Listen Live

INTRODUCING SHOES YOU CAN WEAR BACKWARDS

Jump Jump!

By Kool Mornings

Remember in the early 90s when Chris Cross made it cool to wear your pants and t-shirt backwards?

Fast-forward thirty years later and a fashion brand in New York invented a new shoe you can wear backwards.  

No matter which ends you put your foot in, it’s still functional footwear.

If you wear them like normal, they’re open-toed sneakers.  That alone is pretty weird. 

If you wear them the other way, they’re sandals.  But it looks like you’ve got your shoes on backwards. 

They’re called the “BWD” shoe, short for “backward,” we assume.  It’s from the brand MSCHF.  (pronounced “mischief”)  They’re the same company selling those big red boots that make you look like a cartoon character.  So they specialize in weird stuff.

Battery-Powered Shoes Anyone?

Their new backward shoes will cost $135 and hit their website on April 11th.

Related posts

New ‘Airbag Jeans’ Save Motorcyclists In A Crash

New Study Finds That Millions Of People Will Avoid Holiday Functions Because They Have Nothing To Wear!

Millions Of Adults Buy Clothes That They Will Only Ever Wear Once!