Introducing The Brokini! Proudly Canadian!

A new men’s swimwear line is making waves. The Brokinins company has created what it considers the male version of the bikini and it was the brain-child of a couple of guys from the six.

Two men in Toronto recently launched a new business selling one-shoulder bathing suits for men. Right now they come in two styles- “finapple” and “bromingo.” Super hot!

The suits are selling for $40 and are available on the guy’s website!

The company says on its site, “More than 100 years have passed without any advancement in men’s bathing suits until now.”