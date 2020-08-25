Listen Live

Introducing The Brokini! Proudly Canadian!

It’s a treat for the eyes, to say the least!

By Kool Mornings

A new men’s swimwear line is making waves. The Brokinins company has created what it considers the male version of the bikini and it was the brain-child of a couple of guys from the six.

 

Two men in Toronto recently launched a new business selling one-shoulder bathing suits for men. Right now they come in two styles- “finapple” and “bromingo.”  Super hot!

The suits are selling for $40 and are available on the guy’s website!

 

The company says on its site, “More than 100 years have passed without any advancement in men’s bathing suits until now.”

