The Pool Floatie trend has exploded in recent years, it seems like bigger is better and it’s spilled into the Lake.

No more getting out of the water for lunch thanks to the floating picnic table from Sam’s Club.

Seating 4 adults comfortably, I’m sure a few kids could be hanging off Mom and Dad at the same time too.

You’ll definitely wanna throw anchor so this one doesn’t drift away, but you could also tie it off your boat too.