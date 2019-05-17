Introducing The Human Carwash!

One guy was tired of washing himself, so he created a “human carwash” that will wash your body for you!

Who wouldn’t want to just stand there and do nothing! That’s what many of us do in the shower in the morning… stand there and just let the water beat down on your tired soul!

Finish engineer Matti Paaso has built a “human car wash” that will scrub and buff you just like a car wash!

The “Humanwash,” is installed with a rotating brush unit that scrubs the neck, shoulders and back at the same speed as a pair of hands.

“It is fitted with two motors which control the rotating brush and the vertical movement of the brush. It also has an emergency stop button and automatically stops after 15 minutes.

It took him over three years to create this and now Paaso, from Helsinki, hopes his invention can serve the elderly to the injured but it also works perfectly for those who want to enjoy a shower beer or nap.

If you want one, it will cost you about $5,300! Click here!