Introducing, ‘The Real Housewives’ Wine Collection

Raise a glass and throw it at your friend's face

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Style

It’s the perfect compliment to an argument.

The Real Housewives first ever official wine is coming and the collection is being released to celebrate the premiere of the latest installment of the franchise—The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Here’s the full lineup of Real Housewives wine:

  • The Real HouseRed: a 2017 red blend with notes of plum and huckleberry and infused with high-cacao chocolate.
  • The Real House White: a 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, dry and crisp, with notes of oyster shell and bright passionfruit.
  • The Real House Rosé: “summer in a glass” with notes of mountain strawberries.

