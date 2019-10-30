Introducing The Secret Mom House!

Tired of doing everything for everyone? Is feeding your kids keeping you from living your best life?

If you have to cough while trying to get the kid to sleep, and literally are willing to choke on your saliva because you’d rather die then risk waking them up… Its time moms for…

The Secret Mom house!

The secret mom house gives moms the chance to retreat to their own space. No humans that live with you will be allowed in.

Enjoy an entire day to yourself. This home will always be clean, at no time ever- will there be socks or dirty laundry on the floor!

The kitchen will feature snacks for you-…and a wine fridge with good wine from a bottle with a cork!!!

There will be a rage room option- this room will have things you can hit and break…Plus you will also be able to kick your kids toys across the room for good measure!

The home will also come with a giant bath, king bed- just for you and every cassette tape or CD that you grew up with!

There will be a really big computer screen for your online shopping needs…and other things… (hot gardener also optional)

The secret Mom house- You do you! Book today!