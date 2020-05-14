Listen Live

Introducing The Trikini! Get Ready For Summer…Pandemic Style!

Super cute!

By Kool Style

An Italian designer Tiziana Scaramuzzo, the owner of a small artisan workshop, Elexa Beachware, based in Senigallia, began producing the bikini/ mask combos for fun during the pandemic.

The new beach wear is now in high demand after Tiziana posted a pic on social of her daughter wearing the new style…

Italy has just started to ease its lockdown restrictions and no doubt beaches will be busy heading into what is usually a very hot few months in the country.

 

There will be an entirely different tan line this summer!

Related posts

Up Your Zoom Call With These New PJ’s!

SEARCHES FOR “HOW TO CUT A MULLET” HAVE JUMPED 124% SINCE THE QUARANTINE

Hockey Helps The Homeless And Bardown Launches A Line Of Apparel ‘Stay The Puck Home’