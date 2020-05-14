Introducing The Trikini! Get Ready For Summer…Pandemic Style!

An Italian designer Tiziana Scaramuzzo, the owner of a small artisan workshop, Elexa Beachware, based in Senigallia, began producing the bikini/ mask combos for fun during the pandemic.

The new beach wear is now in high demand after Tiziana posted a pic on social of her daughter wearing the new style…

Italy has just started to ease its lockdown restrictions and no doubt beaches will be busy heading into what is usually a very hot few months in the country.

There will be an entirely different tan line this summer!