An invasive fish is getting an image makeover so you’ll wanna eat it. The Asian Carp is a pest. It’s overtaking the Great Lakes because people think it’s gross to eat.

So this summer, the US Fisheries Service is going to change its name to something…more delicious.

They did this back in the 70s when you couldn’t pay someone to eat a ‘Slimehead’ until they changed its name to ‘Orange Roughy.’