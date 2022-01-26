Is Disney Rethinking Snow While After Peter Dinklage Called Them Out for Their Use of Dwarves?

Game of Thrones star, Peter Dinklage called out Disney for their “progressive” live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves,” and Disney may be listening.

Dinklage called Disney’s approach to the classic remake “F***ing backward” during Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast on Monday!

“Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way, but then you’re still making that f – – king backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. What the f – – k are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough,” the “X-Men: Days of Future Past” star added.

In response, Disney said the filmmakers will be working with culture consultants to improve the story. According to a Disney spokesperson, they want to avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film and will be taking a different approach with the seven characters.

The 1937 Disney Animated classic is set to start filming its live-action version in the UK this summer.