Is Drake Bad Luck for Sports?

Perhaps social media needs someone to blame after Drake showed up for the Leaf game last night wearing is #6 leaf jersey and they lost 4-6 to Boston!

But this isn’t just a hockey thing…The Italian soccer team AS Roma literally banned their players from taking pictures with Drake earlier this week because they’ve been plagued around the world with bad luck. (The team management is convinced that its Drakes selfs with players and not the teams skills that are causing them to lose.)

Perhaps if we ask Drake to wear the other teams jersey things would look up?