Is Jeopardy Already Looking For A New Host?

Alex Trebek is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer and although Alex insists he will fight it, the network is starting to look for possible replacements! Alex is 78 and only had three years to go on his contract says Rob Shuter on his podcast “Straight Shuter: Naught But Nice.” Now with Alex’s health issues the network is actively looking for a replacement for the host of 30 years.

Jeopardy is a huge hit still for the network and there has always been a plan to refresh the formula once Alex retired.