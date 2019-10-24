Listen Live

Is Pete Davidson Dating Cindy Crawford’s Daughter?

Busy guy!

By Dirt/Divas

18-year-old model and daughter of Crawford, Kaia Gerber is said to be having around Pete Davidson.

Now, she is of legal age and he is 25- but still, given Pete’s dating record; perhaps this isn’t a great idea.

One source says they are just friends- but Pete was seen leaving her apartment in New York earlier this week.

Pete has a history of short lived and high profile romances, most recently with Margaret Qualley. 

Pete also dated Kate Beckinsale and was engaged to Ariana Grande.

