Is Starbucks Experiencing a Pumpkin Spice Shortage?
The popularity may have hit an all time high
Lisa Morgan broke the story today, (Sept. 17th) when she went to get a Pumpkin Spice Latte and was told that due to popularity it was unavailable.
I did a deep research dive of my most trusted resource, (Twitter) to see if this was a common occurrence.
@Starbucks is there a shortage on pumpkin spice? Two Starbucks locations in different towns were out of all pumpkin flavored drinks today and Saturday 😭😭 #needmypumpkincoldbrew pic.twitter.com/nclEdlWNSK
— Miss Scotia (@novinascotia) September 9, 2019
In the United States too?
s just 1 person.Why did my Starbucks tell me there is a shortage of pumpkin spice in the US? WTF? Anybody else heard of this?
— Julie (@ddubsjuju) September 8, 2019
This isn’t looking good.
The Starbucks guy just told me there’s a national shortage of pumpkin spice…… pic.twitter.com/n5eZATqCWR
— Katelyn Alexander🌻 (@k8lynAlexander) September 13, 2019
Alight, calm down, breath it’s happened in past years too.
starbucks is having a national shortage of pumpkin spice latte. SIGNS OF THE END TIMES
— ㅤ (@nickasaur) October 21, 2012
I’m sure it won’t last long.