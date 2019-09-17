Listen Live

Is Starbucks Experiencing a Pumpkin Spice Shortage?

The popularity may have hit an all time high

By Darryl on the Drive

Lisa Morgan broke the story today, (Sept. 17th) when she went to get a Pumpkin Spice Latte and was told that due to popularity it was unavailable.

I did a deep research dive of my most trusted resource, (Twitter) to see if this was a common occurrence.

In the United States too?

s just 1 person.Why did my Starbucks tell me there is a shortage of pumpkin spice in the US? WTF? Anybody else heard of this?

This isn’t looking good.

Alight, calm down, breath it’s happened in past years too.

I’m sure it won’t last long.

