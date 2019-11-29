IS THERE ANYTHING YOU WOULDN’T EAT FOR A BILLION DOLLARS?
Apparently all that money, wouldn’t do any good over the fear of food poisoning!
Over 100,000 people took an online survey that asked them, “would you eat this for a Billion Dollars.”
Here are ten questions from Buzzfeed, and how people answered . . .
1. Would you eat a whole, raw chicken that’s rotten? Only 27% would do it for a billion dollars.
2. Would you drink gallon of clean toilet water from the bowl, right after something REALLY disgusting got flushed? 44% said yes, they would.
3. Eat a large bowl of freshly clipped toenails? Only 27% would do it.
4. A plate of spaghetti with LOTS of dandruff sprinkled on it. 56% said yes.
5. A cupcake made of earwax. Only 10% would do it.
6. Drink a gallon of blood. 39% said yes. It didn’t specify whose blood.
7. Eat a very large LIVE rat? Only 7% would do it.
8. A footlong sandwich full of live cockroaches? 20% said yes.
10. Would you eat your PET? 13% said yes. Wow, that’s dark.