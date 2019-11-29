IS THERE ANYTHING YOU WOULDN’T EAT FOR A BILLION DOLLARS?

Over 100,000 people took an online survey that asked them, “would you eat this for a Billion Dollars.”

Here are ten questions from Buzzfeed, and how people answered . . .

1. Would you eat a whole, raw chicken that’s rotten? Only 27% would do it for a billion dollars.



2. Would you drink gallon of clean toilet water from the bowl, right after something REALLY disgusting got flushed? 44% said yes, they would.

3. Eat a large bowl of freshly clipped toenails? Only 27% would do it.



4. A plate of spaghetti with LOTS of dandruff sprinkled on it. 56% said yes.

5. A cupcake made of earwax. Only 10% would do it.



6. Drink a gallon of blood. 39% said yes. It didn’t specify whose blood.

7. Eat a very large LIVE rat? Only 7% would do it.

8. A footlong sandwich full of live cockroaches? 20% said yes.



10. Would you eat your PET? 13% said yes. Wow, that’s dark.

