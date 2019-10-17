Is this the best political ad this election?

There are a lot of typical, bad, boring, or angry election ads out there but one GTA candidate wanted to add some humour into this election while also getting his point across.

This week, Chris Tolley, Green Party Candidate for Toronto-Danforth, released this ad on Twitter saying “This has been a humourless election – let’s inject some funny! ”

Whatever your political leanings, I think you’ll appreciate the humour and outside-the-box thinking on this ad.