Listen Live

Is this the best political ad this election?

Probably yes

By Host Blogs, Lisa Morgan

There are a lot of typical, bad, boring, or angry election ads out there but one GTA candidate wanted to add some humour into this election while also getting his point across.

This week, Chris Tolley,  Green Party Candidate for Toronto-Danforth, released this ad on Twitter saying “This has been a humourless election – let’s inject some funny! ”

Whatever your political leanings, I think you’ll appreciate the humour and outside-the-box thinking on this ad.

Related posts

Adele and Nicki Minaj Collab is NOT Happening

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Covers One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful”

House Hippos are Back!

List of Names of Children Who Attended and Died at Canadian Residential Schools is Unveiled

Don’t Miss This Movie: The Peanut Butter Falcon

MUST WATCH: Kodi Lee’s AGT Finals Performance Will Move You

Canadian Figure Skater’s Simple Gesture Touches Hearts

Vienna is the World’s Most Livable City

August 24th and 25th, 2019