It Appears That Katy Perry Like To Perform In Bathrooms

Potty Jams! It has a nice ring to it!

By Dirt/Divas

Katy along with her entire band took their talents to the bathroom for another ‘Potty Jams’ session and together, performed Small Talk.

 

 

#SmallTalk in a medium-sized bathroom 🤷🏼‍♀️

Each band member had a designated bathroom area where they performed – Katy’s guitarist took on the standard bathroom stall while her keyboardist took over the handicapped stall and her backup singers and band matched with black-and-white bodysuits.

This isn’t the first time Katy and her band took over a bathroom for a jam session – remember this video? When Katy first performed ‘Never Really Over.’

 

My bands always down for the weirdest shit, pun intended 🤷🏼‍♀️

