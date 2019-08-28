It Appears That Katy Perry Like To Perform In Bathrooms

Katy along with her entire band took their talents to the bathroom for another ‘Potty Jams’ session and together, performed Small Talk.

View this post on Instagram #SmallTalk in a medium-sized bathroom 🤷🏼‍♀️ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Aug 22, 2019 at 2:11pm PDT

Each band member had a designated bathroom area where they performed – Katy’s guitarist took on the standard bathroom stall while her keyboardist took over the handicapped stall and her backup singers and band matched with black-and-white bodysuits.

This isn’t the first time Katy and her band took over a bathroom for a jam session – remember this video? When Katy first performed ‘Never Really Over.’