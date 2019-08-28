It Appears That Katy Perry Like To Perform In Bathrooms
Potty Jams! It has a nice ring to it!
Katy along with her entire band took their talents to the bathroom for another ‘Potty Jams’ session and together, performed Small Talk.
Each band member had a designated bathroom area where they performed – Katy’s guitarist took on the standard bathroom stall while her keyboardist took over the handicapped stall and her backup singers and band matched with black-and-white bodysuits.
This isn’t the first time Katy and her band took over a bathroom for a jam session – remember this video? When Katy first performed ‘Never Really Over.’
My bands always down for the weirdest shit, pun intended 🤷🏼♀️