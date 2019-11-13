It Does Matter How You Do It! How You Load The Cutlery In The Dishwasher

Here’s a simple topic you might be oddly passionate about: When you load a dishwasher, should you put the silverware in so it’s pointing up or down? Or does it even matter at all?

The Mirror tracked down as close to an “expert” on the topic as they could find. A guy named Ashley Iredale has a degree in industrial design.

He makes a living writing about appliances like dishwashers and washing machines.

According to him, it does matter which way you do it. And if you want to do it right, the silverware should be pointing down. So the handles are at the top. Here’s why:

First, it’s a little safer. Especially with knives, because it’s easier to cut yourself if you put them in blade-up.

Plus, he says, it’s just more hygienic. If they’re facing down, you’ll only touch the handles. So the part of a spoon or fork that goes in your mouth won’t get germs or smudges on it when you take them back out.

Some people think putting them in the other way gets them a little cleaner. And he says that might be true with some dishwashers. But if there’s any difference, it’s marginal. So it’s not worth it.