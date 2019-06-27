It Doesn’t Take Long For Parents To Lose Their Minds During Summer Break!

Parents are suffering from PSG (parental summer guilt) – when kids stay in the house rather than getting them out and about.

The pressure to entertain kids is overwhelming, with over half (58%) of parents in the survey saying the planning of summer fun is exhausting.

There is so much pressure on parents these days that three out of five parents worry that their summer plans won’t live up to their kids’ expectations with 64% of parents feeling guilty that they are letting their kids down.

All this summer fun is expensive with the average parent selling out $7,333.80 on making fun memories for their children.

The top five things parents do to keep their kids occupied are:

Amusement parks

Movies

The zoo

Bowling

Camping

One big reason these days is because kids are said to be spending the equivalent of 9 straight days playing video games and parents are looking for alternative fun.

With this said, 75% of parents say by summers end; they’re done and ready for kids to get back to class.

But don’t feel bad if you’ve planned nothing…According to about 2,000 parents of school-aged children, 40% of them have no plans for their kids this summer.

There are two types of parents in the summer. Those who love it and those who’d rather stand in services Ontario Line than keep the kids entertained!

New York Post